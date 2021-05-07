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D.U.M.B's | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
The Prisoner
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163 views • May 07, 2021
Deep Underground Military Base's, also known as DUMB's had been built for the last 75 years. By keeping this alien technology hidden from the public, gave them the power to manipulate peoples every day life and further implement their power.

Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series Two:
Part 11 | D.U.M.B's | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film.....Now Showing
Part 10 | The God Gene | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/fb1c59f8-3ecd-4a7c-841c-31598a9d411a
Part 9 | Fake Alien Invasion | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/2d19df5c-2fcf-4069-9b05-0b2ded1e7fb0
Part 8 | Cosmic Upgrade | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/0e59d614-e5d8-4ec8-87d9-054f4e2195ad
Part 7 | Super Spreaders | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/5d757792-7c80-4245-a98d-06328d66ac6a
Part 6 | Climate Emergency | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/6883ab6a-d6f5-4630-a125-efcdc8859424
Part 5 | Human Harvest | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/41fd6b01-aef4-483c-83b4-03a59c10670c
Part 4 | Psychological Warfare | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/1e9d2d7f-c722-466d-ae17-f8ebced62da9
Part 3 | Internment Camps | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/1fee26ef-63b2-4c32-bd71-8744af946d74
Part 2 | The Fear Variant | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/050b35aa-3914-4325-be55-9913c3dac334
Part 1 | Social Distancing | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/3fd0e6a6-00f1-4d43-b4c2-737252b64605

Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4aCiVPqZoA
Zachary Denman
Keywords
dumbsdystopian sci-fi short filmseries two
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