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Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Series Two Playlist:
1. Social Distancing | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd0e6a6-00f1-4d43-b4c2-737252b64605
2. The Fear Variant | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
https://www.brighteon.com/050b35aa-3914-4325-be55-9913c3dac334
3. Internment Camps | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rl3b3ON4mE
Zachary Denman