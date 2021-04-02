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Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series Two:
Part 6 |Climate Emergency | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Now Showing
Part 5 | Human Harvest | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/41fd6b01-aef4-483c-83b4-03a59c10670c
Part 4 | Psychological Warfare | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/1e9d2d7f-c722-466d-ae17-f8ebced62da9
Part 3 | Internment Camps | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/1fee26ef-63b2-4c32-bd71-8744af946d74
Part 2 | The Fear Variant | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/050b35aa-3914-4325-be55-9913c3dac334
Part 1 | Social Distancing | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film https://www.brighteon.com/3fd0e6a6-00f1-4d43-b4c2-737252b64605
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ReU_2vWHVI
Zachary Denman