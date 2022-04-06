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Alternative Media Outlet Applauds Georgia's Parents Bill of Rights - But, It's Not What People Think
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81 views • April 06, 2022
It is quite frustrating to see alternative media outlets supporting any sovereign state and/or the federal government codifying “parental rights” when it comes to education or any other area where parents are the sole authority per God’s word and law. But, that is what is happening. Americans, parents, and others are cheering and applauding these usurpations and pretend laws.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, a detailed look is taken at Georgia’s Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation HR 1178, which was passed by both the State House and Senate and now awaits Governor Kemp’s signature. This bill is not what it seems and not what has been sold to the public.
Stay vigilant and do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Suzanne can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon. She is also one-half of The Liberty Belles, with Lynne Taylor.
Resources:
https://thenewamerican.com/parents-rights-get-a-boost-in-georgia/
https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/211724
https://advance.lexis.com/documentpage/?pdmfid=1000516&;crid=811f9385-869e-4819-952a-ffd11f52250f&config=00JAA1MDBlYzczZi1lYjFlLTQxMTgtYWE3OS02YTgyOGM2NWJlMDYKAFBvZENhdGFsb2feed0oM9qoQOMCSJFX5qkd&pddocfullpath=%2Fshared%2Fdocument%2Fstatutes-legislation%2Furn%3AcontentItem%3A6348-FW31-DYB7-W0PW-00008-00&pdcontentcomponentid=234186&pdteaserkey=sr0&pditab=allpods&ecomp=vss_kkk&earg=sr0&prid=b2863600-ec2e-4fa6-919f-b90ad80a3741
https://www.brighteon.com/5bbc7af9-4823-497b-b75c-8ea3a431abf4
https://www.brighteon.com/2b085b8f-ab2d-4f01-aa6a-d16b9a7aaa7e
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, a detailed look is taken at Georgia’s Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation HR 1178, which was passed by both the State House and Senate and now awaits Governor Kemp’s signature. This bill is not what it seems and not what has been sold to the public.
Stay vigilant and do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Suzanne can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon. She is also one-half of The Liberty Belles, with Lynne Taylor.
Resources:
https://thenewamerican.com/parents-rights-get-a-boost-in-georgia/
https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/211724
https://advance.lexis.com/documentpage/?pdmfid=1000516&;crid=811f9385-869e-4819-952a-ffd11f52250f&config=00JAA1MDBlYzczZi1lYjFlLTQxMTgtYWE3OS02YTgyOGM2NWJlMDYKAFBvZENhdGFsb2feed0oM9qoQOMCSJFX5qkd&pddocfullpath=%2Fshared%2Fdocument%2Fstatutes-legislation%2Furn%3AcontentItem%3A6348-FW31-DYB7-W0PW-00008-00&pdcontentcomponentid=234186&pdteaserkey=sr0&pditab=allpods&ecomp=vss_kkk&earg=sr0&prid=b2863600-ec2e-4fa6-919f-b90ad80a3741
https://www.brighteon.com/5bbc7af9-4823-497b-b75c-8ea3a431abf4
https://www.brighteon.com/2b085b8f-ab2d-4f01-aa6a-d16b9a7aaa7e
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