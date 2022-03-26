© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parents' Bill of Rights Coming To Your State and Federal Government
Follow
0
Share
Report
546 views • March 26, 2022
Friends, what is about to be said will offend many. Because of the total ignorance of the American people regarding the Constitution for the united States of America and their respective State Constitutions, your rights are being “codified” to be enumerated and limited. What’s worse is it is being done with your approval and applause. You have been tricked using the Hegelian dialectic and most are actually requesting this to be done. What are they using to do this? It is through education.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, you will be shown what has been and is being done to rob you of unalienable God-given rights, particularly as parents. This is not new. In fact, it has been in the process for quite some time. And, you are being “groomed” for something more nefarious. The Liberty Belles, with co-host Lynne Taylor, will cover this additional nefarious action on April 2, 2022, “Saturday Night Special”, in which you can be a participant to ask questions. But for now, understand what has happened at the federal level and at some State levels to define and codify your rights.
Stay Vigilant. Do your own research! Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2021-11/Parents%20Bill%20of%20Rights%20-%20FILED_0.pdf
https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/25/parent-bill-of-rights-would-let-wisconsin-parents-sue-schools-for-exploiting-our-kids/
https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/207244
https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/files/Parents-Bill-of-Rights.pdf
http://www.kslegislature.org/li/b2021_22/measures/documents/hb2662_02_0000.pdf
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/ED/htm/ED.26.htm
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/controversial-florida-parents-bill-of-5946687/
https://house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills221/sumpdf/HB1995C.pdf
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/un-declaration-of-rights/
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/un-convention-on-the-rights-of-the-child/
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript
https://www.ajc.com/education/georgia-senate-approves-kemps-parent-bill-of-rights-for-schools/J3VJKNW425G3HJKP46Q3IYO7D4/
https://www.the74million.org/article/missouri-education-committee-puts-early-focus-on-parental-rights-critical-race-theory/
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/sb962.pdf
https://www.texastribune.org/2022/01/26/greg-abbott-parental-bill-of-rights/
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/hawley-introduces-parents-bill-rights-defend-parents-role-education
https://www.commoncorediva.com/ - use the “donate” button at the top to purchase your ticket for The Liberty Belles Saturday Night Special, April 2, 2022. Use code “LB SC 42” with your email address. Deadline for purchase 3/31/2022. Cost is $5.00.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, you will be shown what has been and is being done to rob you of unalienable God-given rights, particularly as parents. This is not new. In fact, it has been in the process for quite some time. And, you are being “groomed” for something more nefarious. The Liberty Belles, with co-host Lynne Taylor, will cover this additional nefarious action on April 2, 2022, “Saturday Night Special”, in which you can be a participant to ask questions. But for now, understand what has happened at the federal level and at some State levels to define and codify your rights.
Stay Vigilant. Do your own research! Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2021-11/Parents%20Bill%20of%20Rights%20-%20FILED_0.pdf
https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/25/parent-bill-of-rights-would-let-wisconsin-parents-sue-schools-for-exploiting-our-kids/
https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/207244
https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/files/Parents-Bill-of-Rights.pdf
http://www.kslegislature.org/li/b2021_22/measures/documents/hb2662_02_0000.pdf
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/ED/htm/ED.26.htm
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/controversial-florida-parents-bill-of-5946687/
https://house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills221/sumpdf/HB1995C.pdf
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/un-declaration-of-rights/
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/un-convention-on-the-rights-of-the-child/
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript
https://www.ajc.com/education/georgia-senate-approves-kemps-parent-bill-of-rights-for-schools/J3VJKNW425G3HJKP46Q3IYO7D4/
https://www.the74million.org/article/missouri-education-committee-puts-early-focus-on-parental-rights-critical-race-theory/
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/sb962.pdf
https://www.texastribune.org/2022/01/26/greg-abbott-parental-bill-of-rights/
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/hawley-introduces-parents-bill-rights-defend-parents-role-education
https://www.commoncorediva.com/ - use the “donate” button at the top to purchase your ticket for The Liberty Belles Saturday Night Special, April 2, 2022. Use code “LB SC 42” with your email address. Deadline for purchase 3/31/2022. Cost is $5.00.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.