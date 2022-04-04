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Opposition to Florida's Parents Bill of Rights in Education Is Warranted Despite Others' Claims
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84 views • April 04, 2022
In watching the Operation Mockingbird media and reading some “alternative media” outlets, the assumption is being put forth that anyone who opposes the Florida Parents Rights in Education bill wants sexual orientation and gender identity content in the government-controlled indoctrination centers called schools. But, many of these outlets are narrowly focusing on the “emotional” issue while ignoring the other issues whereby parents rights are being codified so government can “regulate” those rights, which are bestowed by God and are to be off limits to government.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, an in-depth look at HR 1557, Florida Parents Rights in Education Bill, will point out specifically where parents’ rights are being eroded, codified, and held to administrative law under the control of the state. Buckle up! And, at the end, a challenge is issued to actor Mark Ruffalo, who supports this bill based on the emotional issue, to appear on “Hamner It Out” to engage in debate on Florida HR 1557. Please forward this to as many people as possible to hopefully get Ruffalo to see it.
As always, stay vigilant and do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Suzanne can be found at Sons of Liberty Media, Brighteon, and with Lynne Taylor as hosts of The Liberty Belles. You can also connect with her on Facebook and at [email protected].
Resources:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/harris-faulkner-disney-parental-rights
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1557/BillText/er/PDF
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/04/02/researcher-finds-that-early-grades-are-the-best-time-to-introduce-gender-identity-before-cisnormative-values-become-ingrained/
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/04/02/mark-ruffalo-says-the-parental-rights-in-education-law-is-cruel-and-traumatizing-for-children/
https://www.westernjournal.com/florida-congressman-rallies-state-legislators-woke-disney-tell-trap-rodent/
https://www.oann.com/gov-desantis-does-not-back-down-as-disney-democrats-twist-meaning-of-parental-rights-education-bill/
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, an in-depth look at HR 1557, Florida Parents Rights in Education Bill, will point out specifically where parents’ rights are being eroded, codified, and held to administrative law under the control of the state. Buckle up! And, at the end, a challenge is issued to actor Mark Ruffalo, who supports this bill based on the emotional issue, to appear on “Hamner It Out” to engage in debate on Florida HR 1557. Please forward this to as many people as possible to hopefully get Ruffalo to see it.
As always, stay vigilant and do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Suzanne can be found at Sons of Liberty Media, Brighteon, and with Lynne Taylor as hosts of The Liberty Belles. You can also connect with her on Facebook and at [email protected].
Resources:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/harris-faulkner-disney-parental-rights
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1557/BillText/er/PDF
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/04/02/researcher-finds-that-early-grades-are-the-best-time-to-introduce-gender-identity-before-cisnormative-values-become-ingrained/
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/04/02/mark-ruffalo-says-the-parental-rights-in-education-law-is-cruel-and-traumatizing-for-children/
https://www.westernjournal.com/florida-congressman-rallies-state-legislators-woke-disney-tell-trap-rodent/
https://www.oann.com/gov-desantis-does-not-back-down-as-disney-democrats-twist-meaning-of-parental-rights-education-bill/
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