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Atomic Bomb Footage Is Fake
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151 views • December 02, 2019
Fake news has been around for a long time, and this is a prime example of it.
The gullible American population has been lied to so many ways, that most citizens, in the Land of the Free, either just believe whatever they hear on TV or ignore the news entirely unless something affects them personally.
What both of these groups, and almost everyone else have in common though, is an underlying fear of a nuclear bombs and a nuclear attack.
And this fear is based on the fake photos and videos exposed here.
Once the cognitive dissonance, from this information, has receded a bit, the question to ask yourself are, "If they lied about this, what else about this nuclear bomb threat have they lied about?" and " Who benefits from this lie?" Cui bono?
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist - Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/9de49b19-2f00-4da0-8e71-696bf9d30f3b
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/1a851096-491e-4d87-adc6-2d6a2f7512bd
The gullible American population has been lied to so many ways, that most citizens, in the Land of the Free, either just believe whatever they hear on TV or ignore the news entirely unless something affects them personally.
What both of these groups, and almost everyone else have in common though, is an underlying fear of a nuclear bombs and a nuclear attack.
And this fear is based on the fake photos and videos exposed here.
Once the cognitive dissonance, from this information, has receded a bit, the question to ask yourself are, "If they lied about this, what else about this nuclear bomb threat have they lied about?" and " Who benefits from this lie?" Cui bono?
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist - Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/9de49b19-2f00-4da0-8e71-696bf9d30f3b
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/1a851096-491e-4d87-adc6-2d6a2f7512bd
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