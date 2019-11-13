Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist

Fortunately, more and more people are waking up to the fact that the use of fake science has been going on for centuries and has accelerated over the last 80 years.

It's also fortunate that a small number of people have been aware of fake science and have done there best to educate others about this nefarious use.

The discovery by researchers that the Apollo moon missions were fake, led to an increasing number of people becoming aware of the fake scientific claims that were associated with this staged event.

When 9-11 happened many more people became aware of the fake scientific claims made by 'scientists', for the reason the buildings came down.

This video looks back in time to the initiation of another round of fake science, which was related to the alleged development of nuclear weapons during the 1940's.

Have you ever wondered why 'nuclear weapons' have never been used since the supposed atomic bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Does common sense tell you that if they were used once, then they would have been used again over this long a time period?

Well, they haven't been used because they don't exist.

If you grasp this fact, it will probably create some cognitive dissonance initially, which is normal, particularly when the existence of these non-existent weapons has been re-enforced through every form of media, as well as through the 'educational' system, more often than the fake Holocaust. And that's a lot of repetition.

A common reaction, once some of the cognitive dissonance has subsided, is to get angry that this crime was perpetrated against you and everyone you know.

The questions can then become, 'Why was this lie created" and "Who created and maintains this lie".

Who benefits? Caveat emptor?