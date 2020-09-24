© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist - Part 2
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • September 24, 2020
That's right.....there are no nuclear bombs.
It's all a diabolical hoax in order to control the world population thru fear.
And yes.....all of the countries claiming to have nuclear weapons are in on the hoax.
Belief in this hoax allows the perpetrators to steal trillions of dollars from the gullible tax paying sheep.
This video focusing on the false theory that Critical Mass Explosions could be used to create nuclear weapons.
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/1a851096-491e-4d87-adc6-2d6a2f7512bd
Atomic Bomb Footage Is Fake
https://www.brighteon.com/dd15019a-41dc-49a1-8529-60778c851df4
It's all a diabolical hoax in order to control the world population thru fear.
And yes.....all of the countries claiming to have nuclear weapons are in on the hoax.
Belief in this hoax allows the perpetrators to steal trillions of dollars from the gullible tax paying sheep.
This video focusing on the false theory that Critical Mass Explosions could be used to create nuclear weapons.
Nuclear Weapons Do Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/1a851096-491e-4d87-adc6-2d6a2f7512bd
Atomic Bomb Footage Is Fake
https://www.brighteon.com/dd15019a-41dc-49a1-8529-60778c851df4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.