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CHILDREN DROPPING LIKE FLYS AFTER THE FATAL MRNA JAB - THIS IS LUNACY! THEY ARE KILLING THE KIDS AS THERE PARENTS ARE TO STUPID TO STOP IT!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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840 views • December 15, 2021
10 year old girl dies after jab - https://www.brighteon.com/e9252bc3-102b-428d-b49d-7d6462585c8b

THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33

WOMAN TELLS IT LIKE IT IS - TRUMP AIN'T NO SAVIOR - https://www.brighteon.com/048be6da-c66e-4fea-9b35-6427aea4358b

5G IS LINKED TO COVID ILNESS SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/23f2ea06-3c89-4970-abb3-2147290a0e7f

YOUNG HEARTS - https://www.brighteon.com/5c5197de-ff1f-4c74-95b1-281c9ff2e47a

1 JAB = 40 TRILLION MESSENGER MRNA MOLECULES 75% TRAVELS TO BLOOD DESTRUCTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUZlhMkYG1R7/

EU MEP SUMS IT UP NICELY - https://www.brighteon.com/c772c879-07b6-4e42-8d2f-d5891d784773

ITS OVER WE ARE COMING! - https://www.brighteon.com/487ae0a7-e8f2-47c3-b62e-6a78b6102531

END ALL JABS WORLDWIDE NOW! - THEY DONT KEEP YOU SAFE AND THEY HAVE 0% EFICICY.YOU HAVE ALL BEING TRICKED BY BIG PHARMA GANGSTERS!
Casey Hodgkinson: 23-Year-Old Suffers Life-Altering Injuries After Receiving The Poison, Heartbroken Mother Speaks Out! - https://www.brighteon.com/1fcf983c-9f6d-4aaa-8c70-863ee7194450

Dr. Anthony Fascist Busted!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/7a330d60-d23f-45d4-8661-09a6d6896dce

PARENTS YOU BETTER WAKE UP TO THE DANGERS OF THE MRNA SHOT - https://www.brighteon.com/0f7f9b9c-1a70-4146-a11d-5cd7c29afbe3

THE PAUL IS DEAD VIDEO - https://www.brighteon.com/51f578a9-208f-4f8d-8d25-85bb65a1fd0e
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