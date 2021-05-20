Part 1 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATED

Why The Hell Is My Video The Way That It Is?Please Share All This InformationChild Recipient Victim And Survivor Now Undergoes Seizures Of The BodyRemember When I Said The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers (Recently Everything Was The Coronavirus), Then Bring Out The Vaccines, Then Down The Numbers? They REMOVED OVER 500,000 ADVERSE EFFECTS FROM THE VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEMMany Warn Stay Away From Vaccinated RecipientsDoctor's Expose In Relation To VACCINATED RECIPIENTS Effecting Others - Included Are Decidual Casts: The ENTIRE LINING Of The Uterus Discharging Through Vaginal Canal - Can Include Profuse Bleeding And Severe Menstrual Cramps Or Abdominal PainAffected By VACCINATED RECIPIENTSExpert On Women's Cycles ObservationsHarvard States According To Studies Only 1 To 10% Deaths, Permanent Injuries, Potential Permanent Injuries Are Reported To The Adverse Event Reporting SystemSo, the vaccinated make those whom are not- SICK.And those whom are vaccinated are suggested to refrain from obtaining a MAGNETIC Resonance Imaging (MRI) or a Computer Tomography (CT Scan) for at least 6 weeks and up to 10 weeks or more.if it has been 6 weeks or less and maybe even 10, 9, 8 or 7 weeks or less if someone, anyone has been vaccinated they can place a magnet, any magnet to the shot location the magnet is attracted to the nanotechnology, therefore will stay stationary.Vaccinated Recipient Is Able To Mobilize a Bobby Pin, Bottle Opener, Butter Knife, Coin, Fork, Key, Scissors and Spoon To Shot Site -VACCINATED RECIPIENTS' Nanotechnology Mobilizes MagnetUpdate May 24:Vaccine Recipient - Received Vaccine Less Than 6 Weeks Ago - Whole Body Including Head Is MagneticVaccine Recipient's Whole Body Mobilizes Magnets And Other Metal ObjectsMagnetic Nanoparticles Create A Positive ChargeVACCINE RECIPIENT'S Shot Site Mobilizes Scissors And A KeyVACCINE RECIPIENT Turns Light Bulb On Via Shot Location SiteVirginia Kroger Promoting Readministering Vaccine After Announcing Medical Oversighr Resulting In Saline Solution/Empty SyringeVaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna Due To Vaccine. That Cannot Be Healthy. And Remember 5G Is Part Of TheInternet Of Things (IOT) Which Is The Internet Of Everything Including People.Part 2 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATEDUPDATE: The Book I Speak In Reference To's Name Has Been Republished Under A Similar But Different Name: The Truth About ContagionTC Fry - Myth Of Contagion - Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers, Bring Out Vaccines, Then Down (Delete Over 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury) The NumbersCoronavirus - Whar To Do