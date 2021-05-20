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Part 1 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
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1479 views • May 20, 2021
Why The Hell Is My Video The Way That It Is?
Please Share All This Information
Child Recipient Victim And Survivor Now Undergoes Seizures Of The Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxWrkFWvm6y3/
Remember When I Said The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers (Recently Everything Was The Coronavirus), Then Bring Out The Vaccines, Then Down The Numbers? They REMOVED OVER 500,000 ADVERSE EFFECTS FROM THE VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKutar6ftkeE/
Many Warn Stay Away From Vaccinated Recipients
https://rumble.com/vg62ln-many-speak-out.html
Doctor's Expose In Relation To VACCINATED RECIPIENTS Effecting Others - Included Are Decidual Casts: The ENTIRE LINING Of The Uterus Discharging Through Vaginal Canal - Can Include Profuse Bleeding And Severe Menstrual Cramps Or Abdominal Pain
https://rumble.com/vg0t43-another-doctor.html
Affected By VACCINATED RECIPIENTS
https://rumble.com/vfzwzx-this-is-really-happening.html
Expert On Women's Cycles Observations
https://rumble.com/vg07xt-another-warning.html
Harvard States According To Studies Only 1 To 10% Deaths, Permanent Injuries, Potential Permanent Injuries Are Reported To The Adverse Event Reporting System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LmbyToarSJk3/
So, the vaccinated make those whom are not- SICK.
And those whom are vaccinated are suggested to refrain from obtaining a MAGNETIC Resonance Imaging (MRI) or a Computer Tomography (CT Scan) for at least 6 weeks and up to 10 weeks or more.
if it has been 6 weeks or less and maybe even 10, 9, 8 or 7 weeks or less if someone, anyone has been vaccinated they can place a magnet, any magnet to the shot location the magnet is attracted to the nanotechnology, therefore will stay stationary.
Vaccinated Recipient Is Able To Mobilize a Bobby Pin, Bottle Opener, Butter Knife, Coin, Fork, Key, Scissors and Spoon To Shot Site -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Yn12wzwvZ02/
VACCINATED RECIPIENTS' Nanotechnology Mobilizes Magnet
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CBrg35p4S2F/
Update May 24:
Vaccine Recipient - Received Vaccine Less Than 6 Weeks Ago - Whole Body Including Head Is Magnetic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvtAXBSDMUio/
Vaccine Recipient's Whole Body Mobilizes Magnets And Other Metal Objects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IM83oJUYMxpt/
Magnetic Nanoparticles Create A Positive Charge
https://rumble.com/vhf1uf-magnetic-hydrogel-in-vaccines.html
VACCINE RECIPIENT'S Shot Site Mobilizes Scissors And A Key
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WVUv8dloW9qv/
VACCINE RECIPIENT Turns Light Bulb On Via Shot Location Site
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsA3WHmKNTLh/
Virginia Kroger Promoting Readministering Vaccine After Announcing Medical Oversighr Resulting In Saline Solution/Empty Syringe
https://www.brighteon.com/ba727b0f-64bf-4227-a36b-c0fffb166735
Vaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna Due To Vaccine. That Cannot Be Healthy. And Remember 5G Is Part Of The
Internet Of Things (IOT) Which Is The Internet Of Everything Including People.
https://www.brighteon.com/f698d7f5-83c7-41e2-b832-800f15e7fc9e
Part 2 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
https://www.brighteon.com/3ee5cc2f-696c-45c6-a71c-356ba3e0da91
UPDATE: The Book I Speak In Reference To's Name Has Been Republished Under A Similar But Different Name: The Truth About Contagion
TC Fry - Myth Of Contagion - Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers, Bring Out Vaccines, Then Down (Delete Over 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury) The Numbers
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
Coronavirus - Whar To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
Please Share All This Information
Child Recipient Victim And Survivor Now Undergoes Seizures Of The Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxWrkFWvm6y3/
Remember When I Said The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers (Recently Everything Was The Coronavirus), Then Bring Out The Vaccines, Then Down The Numbers? They REMOVED OVER 500,000 ADVERSE EFFECTS FROM THE VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKutar6ftkeE/
Many Warn Stay Away From Vaccinated Recipients
https://rumble.com/vg62ln-many-speak-out.html
Doctor's Expose In Relation To VACCINATED RECIPIENTS Effecting Others - Included Are Decidual Casts: The ENTIRE LINING Of The Uterus Discharging Through Vaginal Canal - Can Include Profuse Bleeding And Severe Menstrual Cramps Or Abdominal Pain
https://rumble.com/vg0t43-another-doctor.html
Affected By VACCINATED RECIPIENTS
https://rumble.com/vfzwzx-this-is-really-happening.html
Expert On Women's Cycles Observations
https://rumble.com/vg07xt-another-warning.html
Harvard States According To Studies Only 1 To 10% Deaths, Permanent Injuries, Potential Permanent Injuries Are Reported To The Adverse Event Reporting System
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LmbyToarSJk3/
So, the vaccinated make those whom are not- SICK.
And those whom are vaccinated are suggested to refrain from obtaining a MAGNETIC Resonance Imaging (MRI) or a Computer Tomography (CT Scan) for at least 6 weeks and up to 10 weeks or more.
if it has been 6 weeks or less and maybe even 10, 9, 8 or 7 weeks or less if someone, anyone has been vaccinated they can place a magnet, any magnet to the shot location the magnet is attracted to the nanotechnology, therefore will stay stationary.
Vaccinated Recipient Is Able To Mobilize a Bobby Pin, Bottle Opener, Butter Knife, Coin, Fork, Key, Scissors and Spoon To Shot Site -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Yn12wzwvZ02/
VACCINATED RECIPIENTS' Nanotechnology Mobilizes Magnet
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CBrg35p4S2F/
Update May 24:
Vaccine Recipient - Received Vaccine Less Than 6 Weeks Ago - Whole Body Including Head Is Magnetic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvtAXBSDMUio/
Vaccine Recipient's Whole Body Mobilizes Magnets And Other Metal Objects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IM83oJUYMxpt/
Magnetic Nanoparticles Create A Positive Charge
https://rumble.com/vhf1uf-magnetic-hydrogel-in-vaccines.html
VACCINE RECIPIENT'S Shot Site Mobilizes Scissors And A Key
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WVUv8dloW9qv/
VACCINE RECIPIENT Turns Light Bulb On Via Shot Location Site
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsA3WHmKNTLh/
Virginia Kroger Promoting Readministering Vaccine After Announcing Medical Oversighr Resulting In Saline Solution/Empty Syringe
https://www.brighteon.com/ba727b0f-64bf-4227-a36b-c0fffb166735
Vaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna Due To Vaccine. That Cannot Be Healthy. And Remember 5G Is Part Of The
Internet Of Things (IOT) Which Is The Internet Of Everything Including People.
https://www.brighteon.com/f698d7f5-83c7-41e2-b832-800f15e7fc9e
Part 2 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
https://www.brighteon.com/3ee5cc2f-696c-45c6-a71c-356ba3e0da91
UPDATE: The Book I Speak In Reference To's Name Has Been Republished Under A Similar But Different Name: The Truth About Contagion
TC Fry - Myth Of Contagion - Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers, Bring Out Vaccines, Then Down (Delete Over 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury) The Numbers
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
Coronavirus - Whar To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
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