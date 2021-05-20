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Part 2 - People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
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356 views • May 20, 2021
Why the Hell is My Video The Way That It Is?
Many Warn Stay Away From Vaccinated Recipients
https://rumble.com/vg62ln-many-speak-out.html
Doctor's Expose In Relation To VACCINATED RECIPIENTS AFFECTING OTHERS
https://rumble.com/vg0t43-another-doctor.html
Victim Affected By VACCINATED RECIPIENTS
https://rumble.com/vfzwzx-this-is-really-happening.html
Expert On Women's Cycles Observations
https://rumble.com/vg07xt-another-warning.html
BLOOD TRANSFUSSIONS FROM THE VACCINATED MAY INDUCE LIFE-THREATENING DISORDERS IN THE RECIPIENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2pbjD8J6BzJ/
Part 1 People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
https://www.brighteon.com/dbdffa2e-71e4-4806-a079-8b760f9ece4c
So, seeing as how those vaccinated make those not - sick, you should refrain from blood transfers if able.
Over 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury DELETED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKutar6ftkeE/
TC Fry - The Myth Of Contagion - The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers, Bring Out The Vaccines, Then DOWN THE NUMBERS - DELETED OVER 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
Many Warn Stay Away From Vaccinated Recipients
https://rumble.com/vg62ln-many-speak-out.html
Doctor's Expose In Relation To VACCINATED RECIPIENTS AFFECTING OTHERS
https://rumble.com/vg0t43-another-doctor.html
Victim Affected By VACCINATED RECIPIENTS
https://rumble.com/vfzwzx-this-is-really-happening.html
Expert On Women's Cycles Observations
https://rumble.com/vg07xt-another-warning.html
BLOOD TRANSFUSSIONS FROM THE VACCINATED MAY INDUCE LIFE-THREATENING DISORDERS IN THE RECIPIENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2pbjD8J6BzJ/
Part 1 People Get Sick From The VACCINATED
https://www.brighteon.com/dbdffa2e-71e4-4806-a079-8b760f9ece4c
So, seeing as how those vaccinated make those not - sick, you should refrain from blood transfers if able.
Over 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury DELETED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKutar6ftkeE/
TC Fry - The Myth Of Contagion - The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Up The Numbers, Bring Out The Vaccines, Then DOWN THE NUMBERS - DELETED OVER 500,000 Deaths, Permanent Injury, Potential Permanent Injury
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
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