Venom Turbo-CANCER. The SPIKE PROTEIN for HIV and Rabies is venom. Dr. Bryan Ardis

"HIV has a spike protein on it. It is called glyco protein 120. Published by DNA experts that the spike protein of HIV is homologous, similar or identical to, snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"RABIES has a spike protein on it, called rabies-glyco-protein... Rabies virus spike protein, called a glyco protein is identical and homologous to snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Snake venom (synthetic), since 1956, has been published by Dr. Stanley Cohen, that if you expose any mammal to venom, topically, orally or in their body-injected, it will cause RAPID TURBO CANCERS. In 1956 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] figured out that if you exposed a brain to venom, not injected, just exposed, that it will rapidly create a brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, by the way, in 72 HOURS or less." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Venom in your body will cause ovarian cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, lymph node swelling, myocarditis, parkinsons, MS, ALS, type 1 diabetes. All of this is proven." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"In 1962 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] he says if you expose venom to any organ tissue in the body of a mammal it will generate tumorous growths on any tissue called epidermal tissue. Your skin is epidermis, the skin wrapping around your organs is epidermis..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

Bryan Ardis, DC at the Era of Champions Conference, Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Oct 28, 2023

VENOM CAUSES ‘TURBO’ CANCERS, JUST LIKE THE COVID-19 VACCINES DO, NOTES BRYAN ARDIS, DC

FatNews Channel

