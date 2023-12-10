Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Venom Turbo-CANCER. The SPIKE PROTEIN for HIV and Rabies is venom. Dr. Bryan Ardis
channel image
EnergyMe333
191 Subscribers
Shop now
606 views
Published Yesterday

2023. Venom causes turbo-cancers just like the C19 vaccines do. Tracking the spike-proteins (synthetic venoms) for cancer, HIV, rabies and more.

"HIV has a spike protein on it. It is called glyco protein 120. Published by DNA experts that the spike protein of HIV is homologous, similar or identical to, snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"RABIES has a spike protein on it, called rabies-glyco-protein... Rabies virus spike protein, called a glyco protein is identical and homologous to snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Snake venom (synthetic), since 1956, has been published by Dr. Stanley Cohen, that if you expose any mammal to venom, topically, orally or in their body-injected, it will cause RAPID TURBO CANCERS. In 1956 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] figured out that if you exposed a brain to venom, not injected, just exposed, that it will rapidly create a brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, by the way, in 72 HOURS or less." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Venom in your body will cause ovarian cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, lymph node swelling, myocarditis, parkinsons, MS, ALS, type 1 diabetes. All of this is proven." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"In 1962 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] he says if you expose venom to any organ tissue in the body of a mammal it will generate tumorous growths on any tissue called epidermal tissue. Your skin is epidermis, the skin wrapping around your organs is epidermis..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

www.TheDrArdisShow.com

Bryan Ardis, DC at the Era of Champions Conference, Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Oct 28, 2023

MIRRORED From:

VENOM CAUSES ‘TURBO’ CANCERS, JUST LIKE THE COVID-19 VACCINES DO, NOTES BRYAN ARDIS, DC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nGVPRuE7vDDJ/

FatNews Channel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1I0SkN6TEtxE/ 






Keywords
healthcancervaccinehivrabiesvaxvenomcovidspike proteinbryan ardis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket