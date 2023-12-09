Parkinsons Reversed in 72 HOURS with nicotine. 1 min InfoTalk. TheDrArdisShow.com

[In these studies] "They were injecting cobra toxin (synthetic venom) and cono toxin into animals and they could publish 100 % of the time that WITHIN 72 HOURS they could de-myelinate the mammals nerves and cause them to be parkinsons animals. Within 72 hours! ....In these studies Tim, every time they created a parkinsons animal in less than 72 hours, they then used one thing to reverse the parkinsons that they had created with the venom. They did not try several things. They only tried one. It was administering injections of NICOTINE. And in every case, within 72 hours, they could REVERSE the parkinsons...It is dose dependent. They would do one injection every day for 3 days to reverse it." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis, www.TheDrArdisShow.com

Full recovery of all participants in the study treated with 7mg nicotine patch for 6 days.

Jan 2023 Research Study requirements to participate in study included:

21 Covid Long-Haul symptoms: loss of taste and smell, tinnitis (ringing in ears), dizziness, vertigo, headaches, brain fog, memory lapses, motor coordination deficit, new onset of diabetes, new high blood pressure, insomnia. Also detailed discussion of parkinsons symptoms cured and more.

Study Title: "How to Beat ALL Long Hauler COVID Symptoms in 6 Days with Nicotine"

"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition."

Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.

