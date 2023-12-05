Create New Account
Dementia REVERSAL with Nicotine. Dr. Bryan Ardis
"You have all been lied to. Tobacco plant-nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additives, are addictive." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

Noticeable memory improvements.   Less brain fog.

FULL SHOW

NICOTINE! UNDERSTANDING THE WEAPON AND THE TARGET!!!

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-nicotine-understanding-the-weapon-and-the-target

VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019

"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/

Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15018837/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489203002030

The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10857708/

A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia

Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18421928/


Keywords
healthdementianicotinealzheimersmemory lossdementia reversalbrain fogbryan ardis

