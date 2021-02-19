IK. MMS QUICK-VIDS: How $100 buys you over 25 years worth of Chlorine Dioxide

$100 is all it takes to buy almost a lifetime's worth of Chlorine Dioxide ingredients. $75 worth of Sodium Chlorite and $9 worth of Hydrochloric Acid and a $13 scale, you can easily have enough materials to make 25 years worth of Chlorine Dioxide. The 5 lbs of NaClo2 break down into at least 11 24-oz liquid mixes which equates to 25-30 years of average use of MMS or CDS. The other ingredient (Hydrochloric Acid) is much more than enough to activate all of this.What you have in the end is a whole medicine pharmacy of solution for the rest of your life or for your family to last for years.CORRECTION ON VIDEO MEASUREMENT NUMBERS FOR NACLO2: YOU NEED APPROXIMATELY 240 GRAMS OF DRY FLAKES (80%) TO MAKE 24 OZ 710 ml) OF SODIUM CHLORITE LIQUID AT 22.4%.What does Chlorine Dioxide used for?Where is the research documentation of all of this?How do you make your own?How do you treat yourself with this medicine?Where can I read more to learn the truth about this?