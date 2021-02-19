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IK. MMS QUICK-VIDS: How $100 buys you over 25 years worth of Chlorine Dioxide
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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2582 views • February 19, 2021
$100 is all it takes to buy almost a lifetime's worth of Chlorine Dioxide ingredients. $75 worth of Sodium Chlorite and $9 worth of Hydrochloric Acid and a $13 scale, you can easily have enough materials to make 25 years worth of Chlorine Dioxide. The 5 lbs of NaClo2 break down into at least 11 24-oz liquid mixes which equates to 25-30 years of average use of MMS or CDS. The other ingredient (Hydrochloric Acid) is much more than enough to activate all of this.
What you have in the end is a whole medicine pharmacy of solution for the rest of your life or for your family to last for years.
CORRECTION ON VIDEO MEASUREMENT NUMBERS FOR NACLO2: YOU NEED APPROXIMATELY 240 GRAMS OF DRY FLAKES (80%) TO MAKE 24 OZ 710 ml) OF SODIUM CHLORITE LIQUID AT 22.4%.

What does Chlorine Dioxide used for?
https://www.brighteon.com/980b410b-ab46-480c-aac0-399bd6087d6a

Where is the research documentation of all of this?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13VwTxWHO3p4eTaaRmAhO6nIWAlJkJ9gs/view?usp=sharing

How do you make your own?
https://www.brighteon.com/d0370848-aa6c-4ad8-8a1d-71d617861cde

How do you treat yourself with this medicine?
https://docs.google.com/document/d/17J9uT5UY1u91ADimClTxd2WndpVRYepGhgt_Zmwu_kc/edit?usp=sharing

Where can I read more to learn the truth about this?
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidediyclo2
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