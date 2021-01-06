1I. MMS QUICK-VIDS: How to make 24 oz of materials for Chlorine Dioxide in under 5 minutes (see corrected amounts of naclo2 in description)

SAFETY FIRST: For this mixing, use protective gloves, eyeware and an area that is well ventilated.



CORRECTION ON VIDEO MEASUREMENT NUMBERS FOR SODIUM CHLORITE LIQUID: YOU NEED APPROXIMATELY 240 GRAMS OF DRY FLAKES (80%) TO MAKE 24 OZ (710 ml) OF SODIUM CHLORITE LIQUID AT 22.4%. IN THE VIDEO, I SHOWED 190 g OF DRY FLAKES BUT THE ACTUAL AMOUNT IS 240 g.



If you premeasure and mark the bottles that you use to make Sodium Chlorite and Hydrochloric Acid, you can make new batches in under 5 minutes. This batch of 24 ounces (A mix and B mix) is enough for 3 people to use for about a year. It is not hard once you have made the markings on the bottle and have your own scale to measure the amount of sodium chlorite dry flakes. You may want to run the Sodium Chlorite liquid through a coffee filter (unbleached brown ones) to remove any final sediments from the flakes. I sometimes do it and sometimes don't.