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Mora Eldris Altoid Tin Survival Knife
SurvivalTV
SurvivalTV
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74 views • January 16, 2022
Links to rest of the videos in the series:
1. Ultimate Altoids Tin Survival Kit: https://www.brighteon.com/45f39c49-6c4b-404d-bdef-ad72ffeecc91
2. Mora Eldris Survival Tin Knife: (this video)
3. How to Build a Custom Altoid Survival Tin Kit Knife: https://www.brighteon.com/2ba91dbe-7f91-4ddd-a231-c6d7cd54023a
4. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/41bdc05f-76e0-4175-96b8-673a97532a59
5. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/3f2762b8-f079-48df-a72b-1c8f38edf009
6. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/29b2a081-a938-4963-8838-dca487f7d61f

It's not enough just to have a survival kit. You need to know how to use every item in that kit and to have put in the time actually practicing with it. When you are cold, possibly hypothermic, hungry, tired, stressed you want it to be muscle memory, not a situation where you're trying to remember from a video. What I really like about this guy's video series on his Altoids Survival tin is that he actually puts it to a real-world test in this survival challenge series.

From the content creator:
The bobbed tail Mora Eldris is the perfect addition to an Altoids tin survival kit. The best small knife on the market needed a little trimming tin fit but it is a small price to pay for the ultimate tin survival knife.

Source video: https://youtu.be/qXryAYlGLDE
Keywords
survival kitsurvival knifeshtf kitaltoids tin10 cs of survivabilitysurvival tindiy survival kitmora eldrissurvival tin knife
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy