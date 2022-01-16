How to Build a Custom Altoid Survival Kit Knife

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1. Ultimate Altoids Tin Survival Kit: https://www.brighteon.com/45f39c49-6c4b-404d-bdef-ad72ffeecc91
2. Mora Eldris Survival Tin Knife: https://www.brighteon.com/d8ba1428-8e7f-4bc0-b719-ad1e99f4ecac
3. How to Build a Custom Altoid Survival Tin Kit Knife (this video)
4. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/41bdc05f-76e0-4175-96b8-673a97532a59
5. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/3f2762b8-f079-48df-a72b-1c8f38edf009
6. Altoid Survival Tin Overnighter Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/29b2a081-a938-4963-8838-dca487f7d61f
It's not enough just to have a survival kit. You need to know how to use every item in that kit and to have put in the time actually practicing with it. When you are cold, possibly hypothermic, hungry, tired, stressed you want it to be muscle memory, not a situation where you're trying to remember from a video. What I really like about this guy's video series on his Altoids Survival tin is that he actually puts it to a real-world test in this survival challenge series.
From the content creator:
This Pocket Survival Tin sized blade is 1095 high carbon steel and designed to be used with out scales or hafted in the field to make an improvised handle.
Source video: https://youtu.be/vDL-eiEsZDs