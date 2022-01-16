Ultimate Altoids Tin Survival Kit - Based on the 10 Cs

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From the content creator:
The ultimate wilderness survival kit, fits in a pocket size Altoids tin. With this kit and a little knowledge a few unexpected nights in the woods is a minor inconvenience. Featuring tools such as a cut down Mora Eldris and a 24" Bacho buck saw blade. this 5.75 oz. kit is light weight and heavy duty.
For reference:
10Cs of Survivability
1. Cutting Tool
2. Combustion
3. Cover (shelter)
4. Container
5. Cordage
6. Candle (candling device)
7. Cotton (e.g. bandana)
8. Compass
9. Cargo tape (duct tape)
10. Canvas needle
By Burning River Bushcraft
Original video here: https://youtu.be/hFLqMW2t9ec