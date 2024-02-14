Create New Account
Bidenomics Fail?
channel image
Son of the Republic
639 Subscribers
100 views
Published a day ago

Redpill: Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (13 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346826446112

Keywords
dana perinojesse wattersjoe bidencost of livingusuryred pilltakedowninfiltrationsubversionredpilldebt slaverycpipurchasing powerprice inflationpuppet regimebidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricesdebt trapmalevolencedebt enslavementdeficit spendingdebt spiral

