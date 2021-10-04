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Election 2020 Message of Encouragement
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40 views • October 04, 2021
Update: October 3, 2021 It has been almost a year since the 2020 election and the fraudulent president Biden is still in office. If only the 2020 Election fraud was already dealt with right like a neat little Crime miniseries in a pretty little package and tied with a bow. If only.... However, life has many curveballs and right now we are fighting battles on multiple fronts, This is NOT the time to give up but to press harder into the battle by leaning into God more, encouraging one another, standing strong in faith and praying, praying, praying!! The truth is on the side of the rightful president. Stay the course!
Note: This video was originally posted on Youtube on Nov 8, 2020 (Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHhefmCDy9dcyhOtoF0wXVg )
If this prayer or message blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a comment.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel.
I do hope you subscribe!
love, Mari
Get prayed over with a powerful prayer (1st prayer I posted): https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
Elections have SPIRITUAL Consequences: (Oct 22, 2020)
https://www.brighteon.com/791b2d2f-afc3-4da5-b1d3-1e511978249b
Prayer of repentance (speak out load): https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/upl...
Note: This video was originally posted on Youtube on Nov 8, 2020 (Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHhefmCDy9dcyhOtoF0wXVg )
If this prayer or message blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a comment.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel.
I do hope you subscribe!
love, Mari
Get prayed over with a powerful prayer (1st prayer I posted): https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
Elections have SPIRITUAL Consequences: (Oct 22, 2020)
https://www.brighteon.com/791b2d2f-afc3-4da5-b1d3-1e511978249b
Prayer of repentance (speak out load): https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/upl...
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