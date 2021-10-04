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A Powerful Prayer for YOU! Just listen and get prayed over!
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10 views • October 04, 2021
This is an all around powerful prayer that covers many areas. All you have to do is lay down or sit down, close your eyes and listen.
I recorded this prayer as directed by and in obedience to God. (Originally posted on YouTube Sep 27, 2020 https://youtu.be/Z3CDVpm0MPo )
As I go about my day, often God will lead me to pray over someone. I will go up to them and ask if I can pray over them. After I am done praying over them I see the change. Sometimes dramatic and sometimes not so dramatic but always a change. I realize all too often how "prayer starved" people are.
God led me to record myself praying and share as He leads me. If you were lead here whether by me or a friend or just randomly then He led you here! I welcome you and bless you!!
If this prayer blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel. I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
I recorded this prayer as directed by and in obedience to God. (Originally posted on YouTube Sep 27, 2020 https://youtu.be/Z3CDVpm0MPo )
As I go about my day, often God will lead me to pray over someone. I will go up to them and ask if I can pray over them. After I am done praying over them I see the change. Sometimes dramatic and sometimes not so dramatic but always a change. I realize all too often how "prayer starved" people are.
God led me to record myself praying and share as He leads me. If you were lead here whether by me or a friend or just randomly then He led you here! I welcome you and bless you!!
If this prayer blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel. I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
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