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Elections have SPIRITUAL Consequences!!
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0 view • October 04, 2021
The 2020 American election is the most pivotal election in history! God is very much involved in politics! In fact, spiritual warfare is in the midst of politics! Are your political views truly aligned with God?
This message was first posted on YouTube on October 22, 2020 (https://youtu.be/jlJ6EagtgNs )
First Prayer - listen to this one first BEFORE election prayer: https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
UPDATE: Nov 8, 2020 - Election 2020 - A message of encouragement:
https://www.brighteon.com/d5e2e89b-59a6-40d9-bc27-ca8394207d3d
AFA Voter Guide: Grounded in God, Rooted in Research. Vote the issues!! https://ivoterguide.com
If this prayer or message blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel. I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
This message was first posted on YouTube on October 22, 2020 (https://youtu.be/jlJ6EagtgNs )
First Prayer - listen to this one first BEFORE election prayer: https://www.brighteon.com/5f38956a-d779-444e-8501-b53ea3228ec7
UPDATE: Nov 8, 2020 - Election 2020 - A message of encouragement:
https://www.brighteon.com/d5e2e89b-59a6-40d9-bc27-ca8394207d3d
AFA Voter Guide: Grounded in God, Rooted in Research. Vote the issues!! https://ivoterguide.com
If this prayer or message blesses you in any way, I would love to hear from you...please leave a testimonial in the comments.
If you feel led to want to support my ministry (and this new channel), you can donate to my Venmo @Mari-Shamayim (for other ways to donate please email me)
You can reach me at [email protected]
Please share this prayer with others who you would like to bless!
Thank you for stopping by! Many things planned for this channel. I do hope you subscribe! love, Mari
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