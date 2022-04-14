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ELECTROCUTING MY OWN BRAIN
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28 views • April 14, 2022
LATEST EPISODE: SNAKES & VAXXERS: https://www.brighteon.com/dfbc691b-384b-4d33-ac88-8bf1e4e94e6e
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PREVIOUS EPISODE: ECTOPLASM: A VIDEO DOCUMENTARY: https://www.brighteon.com/2eb6870e-2c0c-4885-8155-f07bf1b7a459 Devaccination Subject 2: Procedure 49 ELECTROCUTING MY OWN BRAIN:
Using 432 hz and showcasing ultrasound during the procedure clearly demonstrating manipulating matter inside of my brain during devaccination
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
NEXT EPISODE: BLUETOOTH EMITTING VACCINE ZOMBIES: https://www.brighteon.com/3f97c313-fff2-4608-91d8-d917da4589db
PREVIOUS EPISODE: ECTOPLASM: A VIDEO DOCUMENTARY: https://www.brighteon.com/2eb6870e-2c0c-4885-8155-f07bf1b7a459 Devaccination Subject 2: Procedure 49 ELECTROCUTING MY OWN BRAIN:
Using 432 hz and showcasing ultrasound during the procedure clearly demonstrating manipulating matter inside of my brain during devaccination
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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