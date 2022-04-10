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ECTOPLASM: A VIDEO DOCUMENTARY
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135 views • April 10, 2022
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ECTOPLASM: A VIDEO DOCUMENTARY!
Derr ReichsDoktor Isolates the source of the evil.....
THE INTERNET ITSELF.
Having performed microscopic analysis, our hero of the White Race, Derr ReichsDoktor discovers the telephone line is producing negative 48 volts and is the source of all the world's negative energy.
Inspecting the phone line, he finds this clear goo. He places the goo under the microscope and it elevates by itself.
The decision is made to burn the sample using the holy spirit and the power of God and the holy bible.
The internet is not only spewing evil ideas such as vaccinate your children with mass sterilizing bluetooth emitting nanotechnology but also growing an evil goo.
The Ectoplasm is burned in the lake of fire.
To finish the job, Derr ReichsDoktor decides to devaccinate the entire internet with chlorine dioxide.
Rest in pieces demonbot of hell!
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
ECTOPLASM: A VIDEO DOCUMENTARY!
Derr ReichsDoktor Isolates the source of the evil.....
THE INTERNET ITSELF.
Having performed microscopic analysis, our hero of the White Race, Derr ReichsDoktor discovers the telephone line is producing negative 48 volts and is the source of all the world's negative energy.
Inspecting the phone line, he finds this clear goo. He places the goo under the microscope and it elevates by itself.
The decision is made to burn the sample using the holy spirit and the power of God and the holy bible.
The internet is not only spewing evil ideas such as vaccinate your children with mass sterilizing bluetooth emitting nanotechnology but also growing an evil goo.
The Ectoplasm is burned in the lake of fire.
To finish the job, Derr ReichsDoktor decides to devaccinate the entire internet with chlorine dioxide.
Rest in pieces demonbot of hell!
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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