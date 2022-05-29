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SNAKES & VAXXERS
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318 views • May 29, 2022
PREVIOUS EPISODE: BLUETOOTH EXORCISM: https://www.brighteon.com/47e63459-b7c6-4586-a441-b0445a9b7d0b
SNAKES & VAXXERS
IN OUR LATEST EPISODE WE INVESTIGATE SNAKES AND THEIR CONNECTION TO THE COVID-19 VACCINES.
Do Snakes broadcast Bluetooth MAC addresses?
Can Snakes Bridge the Terahertz gap?
Does the Covid-19 vaccine broadcast Terahertz radiation?
Do Snakes sense Terahertz radiation?
Is Dr. Bryan Ardis a Snake Oil Salesman?
We place highly venomous snakes into a faraday cage and run some EMF and spectrum scans on the snakes.
We also place devaccinated pfizer into a double blind petri dish experiment into the cage and guage the Snakes' reactions.
Find out in our most insidious episode to date. SNAKES AND VAXXERS. Starring Derr Reichsdoktor
SNAKES & VAXXERS
IN OUR LATEST EPISODE WE INVESTIGATE SNAKES AND THEIR CONNECTION TO THE COVID-19 VACCINES.
Do Snakes broadcast Bluetooth MAC addresses?
Can Snakes Bridge the Terahertz gap?
Does the Covid-19 vaccine broadcast Terahertz radiation?
Do Snakes sense Terahertz radiation?
Is Dr. Bryan Ardis a Snake Oil Salesman?
We place highly venomous snakes into a faraday cage and run some EMF and spectrum scans on the snakes.
We also place devaccinated pfizer into a double blind petri dish experiment into the cage and guage the Snakes' reactions.
Find out in our most insidious episode to date. SNAKES AND VAXXERS. Starring Derr Reichsdoktor
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