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Bashan and Mt. Dale Sell Out on Covid Vaccinations
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62 views • June 29, 2021
This presentation exposes the hypocrisy of Trevor Bingham and the Bashan Davidian Association for there stand promoting the Covid jabs contrary to the Bible and the counsels found in the Spirit of Prophecy (writings of Ellen White and V. T. Houteff).
For prior videos warning Christians not to take the Covid gene therapy jabs please see the following:
Why Christains Should Not Take the Covid Jabs:
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccinations? https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast? https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
For prior videos warning Christians not to take the Covid gene therapy jabs please see the following:
Why Christains Should Not Take the Covid Jabs:
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccinations? https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast? https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
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