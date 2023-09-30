Destruction Is The Agenda

None Of This Sh!t Is By Accident

* They want the country destroyed.

* This is all being done on purpose.





We Are Battling Evil

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

* The war is real.

* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 29 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3lsp5i-the-bidens-impeachment-inquiry-has-begun-ep.-2099-09292023.html

