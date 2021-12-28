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5G FITTER SHOWS YOU THE FREQUENCY COV19 YGIG HWAWEA MOTHERBOARD VODAFONE CELL PROJECTORS - A DIRECTIONAL WEAPON TO MAPP ! TO TRACK AND ATTACK!
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146 views • December 28, 2021
5G is a Target Acquiring WEAPON System - La Quinta Columna://www.brighteon.com/e478e42c-5ace-4909-9ec0-65d2ab8725af
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
BLUETOOTH VACCINATED! - PROOF - https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b9079-eda3-4640-8bbf-d8ef6c7fad4e
Is there a cover-up to hide the harmful effects of cell phone radiation? Tucker Carlson - https://www.brighteon.com/43d1f006-5662-4872-b3de-5d38e85970b1
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
YOUNG HEARTS MURDERED BY THE SCIENCE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4CuRNvtSqdj/
PROOF YOU ARE CHIPPED LIKE A DOG AND TRACKED - https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
WHY THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED - https://www.brighteon.com/03ac8438-5ae2-47c8-81c3-27a867de8336
THINK FREQUENCY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOIMrI7l9Im1/
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA. - https://www.brighteon.com/8671be35-d806-405c-899a-500f153881b0
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
BLUETOOTH VACCINATED! - PROOF - https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b9079-eda3-4640-8bbf-d8ef6c7fad4e
Is there a cover-up to hide the harmful effects of cell phone radiation? Tucker Carlson - https://www.brighteon.com/43d1f006-5662-4872-b3de-5d38e85970b1
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
YOUNG HEARTS MURDERED BY THE SCIENCE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4CuRNvtSqdj/
PROOF YOU ARE CHIPPED LIKE A DOG AND TRACKED - https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
WHY THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED - https://www.brighteon.com/03ac8438-5ae2-47c8-81c3-27a867de8336
THINK FREQUENCY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOIMrI7l9Im1/
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA. - https://www.brighteon.com/8671be35-d806-405c-899a-500f153881b0
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