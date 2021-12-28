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5G FITTER SHOWS YOU THE FREQUENCY COV19 YGIG HWAWEA MOTHERBOARD VODAFONE CELL PROJECTORS - A DIRECTIONAL WEAPON TO MAPP ! TO TRACK AND ATTACK!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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146 views • December 28, 2021
5G is a Target Acquiring WEAPON System - La Quinta Columna://www.brighteon.com/e478e42c-5ace-4909-9ec0-65d2ab8725af

THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34

BLUETOOTH VACCINATED! - PROOF - https://www.brighteon.com/ab6b9079-eda3-4640-8bbf-d8ef6c7fad4e

Is there a cover-up to hide the harmful effects of cell phone radiation? Tucker Carlson - https://www.brighteon.com/43d1f006-5662-4872-b3de-5d38e85970b1

60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/

YOUNG HEARTS MURDERED BY THE SCIENCE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4CuRNvtSqdj/

PROOF YOU ARE CHIPPED LIKE A DOG AND TRACKED - https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92

WHY THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED - https://www.brighteon.com/03ac8438-5ae2-47c8-81c3-27a867de8336

THINK FREQUENCY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOIMrI7l9Im1/

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA. - https://www.brighteon.com/8671be35-d806-405c-899a-500f153881b0
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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