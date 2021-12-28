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Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA.
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201 views • December 28, 2021
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi & Prof. Michael Palmer, Make Symposium Closing Remarks and a Passionate PLEA.
https://rumble.com/vrj4et-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi-and-prof.-michael-palmer-make-symposium-closing-remar.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt from the symposium closing remarks by
Associate Professor Michael Palmer MD
and a very passionate heartfelt call to humanity by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD
Affirmed the view the gene based vaccines DO NOT WORK.
We have seen clear evidence the vaccines are KILLING PEOPLE.
An eminent Pathologist confirms those vaccinated people who were examined after their death had lymphocytes AMOK!
This carries more evidence that any statistical fabrications put out by the governments of the world. THE VACCINE NARRATIVE IS NOT SUSTAINABLE.
It is Scientific FRAUD.
The mRNA vaccine is COMPLETELY UNSUPPORTABLE.
A continued ABUSE OF PEOPLE, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION.
The courts have been captured THE LEGAL SYSTEM DOES NOT FUNCTION IT DOES NOT PROTECT US.
SEE ALSO An excerpt from the symposium featuring some horrific home truths of how your immune system becomes tricked by the gene based injection. German Pathologist makes an examination and histology of 15 dead after vaccination.
https://rumble.com/vriziz-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-and-experienced-pathologist-study-autopsies-of-the-vacci.html
Presented by https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposiums/
FULL VERSION Hosted by https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-call
"How mad and bad can anyone get? I am calling to all our colleagues around the world, the doctors to stop firing these pistols especially at our children. Don't you dare to do this! Because if you do, you will be brought to justice. As with all the authority, the politicians, the people who have been driving this agenda in the past two years in the most criminal manner".
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi (Experienced Microbiologist)
10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vrj4et-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi-and-prof.-michael-palmer-make-symposium-closing-remar.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt from the symposium closing remarks by
Associate Professor Michael Palmer MD
and a very passionate heartfelt call to humanity by Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD
Affirmed the view the gene based vaccines DO NOT WORK.
We have seen clear evidence the vaccines are KILLING PEOPLE.
An eminent Pathologist confirms those vaccinated people who were examined after their death had lymphocytes AMOK!
This carries more evidence that any statistical fabrications put out by the governments of the world. THE VACCINE NARRATIVE IS NOT SUSTAINABLE.
It is Scientific FRAUD.
The mRNA vaccine is COMPLETELY UNSUPPORTABLE.
A continued ABUSE OF PEOPLE, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION.
The courts have been captured THE LEGAL SYSTEM DOES NOT FUNCTION IT DOES NOT PROTECT US.
SEE ALSO An excerpt from the symposium featuring some horrific home truths of how your immune system becomes tricked by the gene based injection. German Pathologist makes an examination and histology of 15 dead after vaccination.
https://rumble.com/vriziz-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-and-experienced-pathologist-study-autopsies-of-the-vacci.html
Presented by https://doctors4covidethics.org/symposiums/
FULL VERSION Hosted by https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-call
"How mad and bad can anyone get? I am calling to all our colleagues around the world, the doctors to stop firing these pistols especially at our children. Don't you dare to do this! Because if you do, you will be brought to justice. As with all the authority, the politicians, the people who have been driving this agenda in the past two years in the most criminal manner".
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi (Experienced Microbiologist)
10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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