Sikêra Jr. (José Siqueira Barros Júnior) COVID-19 - OMS - WHO - Politcs - STF - Senado - Câmara - Mídia - Media (2020,7,12)

Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ (55 11) 97318-6929, São Paulo-SP,Brasil☎ (55 11) 3463-0640, São Paulo-SP,BrasilProfessor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor ImobiliárioBorn: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street-------Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...VenhaEnglish course in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on15 lessons of 2 hours each, total 30 hoursLearn English fast and fun, like a childAprenda Inglês rápido e divertido, como uma criança-------Channels (Canais)Marcos Antonio de Souza☎ (55 11) 97318-6929 São Paulo-SP, Brasil1. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - lookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos2. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - Watch by Marcos3. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) marcos.souza4. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) easyWay by Marcos5. Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon (UK) LookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos6. Plataforma/Platform: DailyMotion (France)7. Aulas de Moto e Carro (MotorCycle and Car lessons)Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)==============================QUER ME AJUDAR A FAZER MEUS PRÓPRIOS VíDEOS ?WANT TO HELP ME MAKE MY OWN VIDEOS ?Marcos Antonio de Souza1. Original Bank (212) Agencia 001, C/C 150.811-32. Itau Bank (341) UniClass Agencia 8462, C/C 11.471-43. Bradesco Bank (237) Agencia 0108, C/C 340.409-9================================These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)--------This video is the channel: (Investimento Fácil) 2020,6,24Sikêra Jr. (José Siqueira Barros Júnior) COVID-19 - OMS - WHO - Politcs - STF - Senado - Câmara - Mídia - Media (2020,7,12)-----“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the formerthings will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13The Fight Against God’s NameA batalha contra o nome de Deus-----2 Timothy 4:3 (Bible/Bíblia)Place written: Rome, Writting completed: c.65 (C.E., Common Era, Christian)Writer: Paul, Apostle/Apóstolo Paulo-----Constitution of the United States (1787)ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People" Amendment I (The First Amendment)------Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil5 Outubro 1988 Art. 5º Inciso IV"É livre a manifestação do pensamento, sendo vedado o anonimato"--------World Health Organization (WHO), ONU (Organização das Nações Unidas),UN (United Nations), OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde),STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal), Câmara dos Deputados (Rodrigo Maia),Senado Federal (Davi Alcolumbre), OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil),Mídia (TV, Jornal, Radio, Blog, Site, Webpage), Sites, Blogs, Radios, TV´s,-------------