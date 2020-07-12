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Sikêra Jr. (José Siqueira Barros Júnior) COVID-19 - OMS - WHO - Politcs - STF - Senado - Câmara - Mídia - Media (2020,7,12)
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17 views • July 12, 2020
Souza, Marcos Antonio
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
☎ (55 11) 97318-6929, São Paulo-SP,Brasil
☎ (55 11) 3463-0640, São Paulo-SP,Brasil
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)
(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
[email protected]
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------
Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...Venha
English course in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on
15 lessons of 2 hours each, total 30 hours
Learn English fast and fun, like a child
Aprenda Inglês rápido e divertido, como uma criança
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
-------
Channels (Canais)
Marcos Antonio de Souza
☎ (55 11) 97318-6929 São Paulo-SP, Brasil
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
1. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - lookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
2. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - Watch by Marcos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCapYFyi3q45dfp0nmVjfRsQ
3. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) marcos.souza
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
4. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) easyWay by Marcos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MDyIdNsvhJ12/
5. Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon (UK) LookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
6. Plataforma/Platform: DailyMotion (France)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7xuuz5
7. Aulas de Moto e Carro (MotorCycle and Car lessons)
Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929
Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)
Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt0ZzJZwrFHLBL7MpQBTNYA
==============================
QUER ME AJUDAR A FAZER MEUS PRÓPRIOS VíDEOS ?
WANT TO HELP ME MAKE MY OWN VIDEOS ?
Marcos Antonio de Souza
1. Original Bank (212) Agencia 001, C/C 150.811-3
2. Itau Bank (341) UniClass Agencia 8462, C/C 11.471-4
3. Bradesco Bank (237) Agencia 0108, C/C 340.409-9
================================
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
--------
This video is the channel: (Investimento Fácil) 2020,6,24
-
Sikêra Jr. (José Siqueira Barros Júnior) COVID-19 - OMS - WHO - Politcs - STF - Senado - Câmara - Mídia - Media (2020,7,12)
https://www.brighteon.com/d25779ba-5e13-4d3b-921e-f0934cdfb13f
-----
“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah
[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .
Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the former
things will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”
— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13
The Fight Against God’s Name
https://www.jw.org/en/publications/magazines/g20040122/The-Fight-Against-Gods-Name
A batalha contra o nome de Deus
https://www.jw.org/pt/publicacoes/revistas/g20040122/A-batalha-contra-o-nome-de-Deus
-----
2 Timothy 4:3 (Bible/Bíblia)
Place written: Rome, Writting completed: c.65 (C.E., Common Era, Christian)
Writer: Paul, Apostle/Apóstolo Paulo
-----
Constitution of the United States (1787)
ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789
"We The People" Amendment I (The First Amendment)
https://www.senate.gov/civics/constitution_item/constitution.htm
------
Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil
5 Outubro 1988 Art. 5º Inciso IV
"É livre a manifestação do pensamento, sendo vedado o anonimato"
https://www.senado.leg.br/atividade/const/con1988/CON1988_05.10.1988/CON1988.asp
--------
World Health Organization (WHO), ONU (Organização das Nações Unidas),
UN (United Nations), OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde),
STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal), Câmara dos Deputados (Rodrigo Maia),
Senado Federal (Davi Alcolumbre), OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil),
Mídia (TV, Jornal, Radio, Blog, Site, Webpage), Sites, Blogs, Radios, TV´s,
-------------
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
☎ (55 11) 97318-6929, São Paulo-SP,Brasil
☎ (55 11) 3463-0640, São Paulo-SP,Brasil
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)
(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
[email protected]
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------
Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...Venha
English course in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on
15 lessons of 2 hours each, total 30 hours
Learn English fast and fun, like a child
Aprenda Inglês rápido e divertido, como uma criança
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
-------
Channels (Canais)
Marcos Antonio de Souza
☎ (55 11) 97318-6929 São Paulo-SP, Brasil
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
1. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - lookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
2. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - Watch by Marcos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCapYFyi3q45dfp0nmVjfRsQ
3. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) marcos.souza
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
4. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) easyWay by Marcos
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MDyIdNsvhJ12/
5. Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon (UK) LookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
6. Plataforma/Platform: DailyMotion (France)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7xuuz5
7. Aulas de Moto e Carro (MotorCycle and Car lessons)
Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929
Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)
Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt0ZzJZwrFHLBL7MpQBTNYA
==============================
QUER ME AJUDAR A FAZER MEUS PRÓPRIOS VíDEOS ?
WANT TO HELP ME MAKE MY OWN VIDEOS ?
Marcos Antonio de Souza
1. Original Bank (212) Agencia 001, C/C 150.811-3
2. Itau Bank (341) UniClass Agencia 8462, C/C 11.471-4
3. Bradesco Bank (237) Agencia 0108, C/C 340.409-9
================================
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
--------
This video is the channel: (Investimento Fácil) 2020,6,24
-
Sikêra Jr. (José Siqueira Barros Júnior) COVID-19 - OMS - WHO - Politcs - STF - Senado - Câmara - Mídia - Media (2020,7,12)
https://www.brighteon.com/d25779ba-5e13-4d3b-921e-f0934cdfb13f
-----
“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah
[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .
Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the former
things will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”
— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13
The Fight Against God’s Name
https://www.jw.org/en/publications/magazines/g20040122/The-Fight-Against-Gods-Name
A batalha contra o nome de Deus
https://www.jw.org/pt/publicacoes/revistas/g20040122/A-batalha-contra-o-nome-de-Deus
-----
2 Timothy 4:3 (Bible/Bíblia)
Place written: Rome, Writting completed: c.65 (C.E., Common Era, Christian)
Writer: Paul, Apostle/Apóstolo Paulo
-----
Constitution of the United States (1787)
ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789
"We The People" Amendment I (The First Amendment)
https://www.senate.gov/civics/constitution_item/constitution.htm
------
Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil
5 Outubro 1988 Art. 5º Inciso IV
"É livre a manifestação do pensamento, sendo vedado o anonimato"
https://www.senado.leg.br/atividade/const/con1988/CON1988_05.10.1988/CON1988.asp
--------
World Health Organization (WHO), ONU (Organização das Nações Unidas),
UN (United Nations), OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde),
STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal), Câmara dos Deputados (Rodrigo Maia),
Senado Federal (Davi Alcolumbre), OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil),
Mídia (TV, Jornal, Radio, Blog, Site, Webpage), Sites, Blogs, Radios, TV´s,
-------------
Keywords
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