Kymatica, Cymatics, Cimática ~ Onda ~ Wave (2009) by Benjamin y Daniel Stewart - PT-BR (2020,6,13)

👀 Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SPProfessor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário🔥🌎Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)October 12, 1960Alvarez Machado 437 Street-------------- ✔Thanks for watching ! Have a nice dayObrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍Souza, Marcos Antonio (55 11) 97318~6929🎼♫♪🎺🎻well done!Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and SecurityThe flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)Plataforma/Platform: bitchute👀🔥♟️Plataforma/Platform: youTube👀🔥🎲Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only🌎📡📽️These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)🎯🎺♟️🎲Estes vídeos não são de minha autoria, caso não queira o seu vídeo em meu canal, me avise para remover o mais rápido possível, por favor, não denuncie :)⚖️✒️These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)------------------ 💉📚Other Point view, Outro Ponto de vistaAgreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is------------ 🎯Kymatica, Cymatics, Cimática ~ Onda ~ Wave (2009)by Benjamin y Daniel Stewart - EN PT-BR--