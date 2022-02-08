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190) Grafeno: o tratamento e a condenação
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46 views • February 08, 2022
Créditos a EL MAYOR GENOCIDIO DE LA HISTORIA CONOCIDA EN TUS NARICES - PROGRAMA 249 | Feb 7, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA249-:5 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1290586470
Obrigatório:
189) Médico denuncia o CRIME: https://www.brighteon.com/8664a8c9-b46e-47a0-bfc2-5a8d9804197f
186) Luc Montagnier revela parte da mentira (Milão, Jan. 15, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/b54422d4-dfac-47ed-9819-2038bdbb538a
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MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Obrigatório:
189) Médico denuncia o CRIME: https://www.brighteon.com/8664a8c9-b46e-47a0-bfc2-5a8d9804197f
186) Luc Montagnier revela parte da mentira (Milão, Jan. 15, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/b54422d4-dfac-47ed-9819-2038bdbb538a
184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik: https://www.brighteon.com/ca2b29d9-3964-4cca-951d-834e67910757
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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