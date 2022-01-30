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184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik
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44 views • January 30, 2022
Créditos a ORWELLITO, Janeiro 30, 2022: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology-in-vials.html
Identification of microtechnology in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik vials
https://rumble.com/vtld67-identification-of-microtechnology-in-vials-from-cansino-pfizer-astrazeneca-.html
Apresentação do argentino Dr. Martín Monteverde na rádio estação chilena 'El Mirador del Gallo', análise realizada por investigadores por detrás do blogue 'Corona2Inspect' sobre a microtecnologia encontrada nas frascos das "vacinas" Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm e Sputnik vaccination.
Análise levadas a cabo até hoje:
1) Espanha:
a. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen por Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/special-program.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/vivir-con-salud.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/graphene-morgellons.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
Relatório sobre microtecnologia encontrada nos frascos da Pfizer pela La Quinta Columna
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html
2) Chile:
a. Sinovac / CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/chile.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/analysis.html
b. Análise externa da vacina AstraZeneca pelo biofísico Guillermo Iturriaga
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/laser-beam-technology-chile.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/non-ferrous-metals.html
3) Argentina
a. Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/argentina.html
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-argentina.html
4) Nova Zelândia
185) Nova Zelândia: nano e microtecnologia na vacina PFIZER (novas provas): https://www.brighteon.com/a4bfa13b-1887-4ae9-89cc-e44873b37bed
5) Outras:
Morgellons in COVID vaccines: https://rumble.com/vuqatm-morgellons-in-covid-vaccines-react-to-breath-and-body-heat.html
Microcircuitry contained in the misnamed COVID vaccines: https://rumble.com/vujy6m-new-images-of-microcircuitry-in-pfizer-vaccine.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Identification of microtechnology in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik vials
https://rumble.com/vtld67-identification-of-microtechnology-in-vials-from-cansino-pfizer-astrazeneca-.html
Apresentação do argentino Dr. Martín Monteverde na rádio estação chilena 'El Mirador del Gallo', análise realizada por investigadores por detrás do blogue 'Corona2Inspect' sobre a microtecnologia encontrada nas frascos das "vacinas" Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm e Sputnik vaccination.
Análise levadas a cabo até hoje:
1) Espanha:
a. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen por Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/special-program.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/vivir-con-salud.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/graphene-morgellons.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
Relatório sobre microtecnologia encontrada nos frascos da Pfizer pela La Quinta Columna
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/microtechnology.html
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html
2) Chile:
a. Sinovac / CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/chile.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/analysis.html
b. Análise externa da vacina AstraZeneca pelo biofísico Guillermo Iturriaga
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/laser-beam-technology-chile.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/non-ferrous-metals.html
3) Argentina
a. Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/argentina.html
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-argentina.html
4) Nova Zelândia
185) Nova Zelândia: nano e microtecnologia na vacina PFIZER (novas provas): https://www.brighteon.com/a4bfa13b-1887-4ae9-89cc-e44873b37bed
5) Outras:
Morgellons in COVID vaccines: https://rumble.com/vuqatm-morgellons-in-covid-vaccines-react-to-breath-and-body-heat.html
Microcircuitry contained in the misnamed COVID vaccines: https://rumble.com/vujy6m-new-images-of-microcircuitry-in-pfizer-vaccine.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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