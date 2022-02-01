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185) Nova Zelândia: nano e microtecnologia na vacina PFIZER (novas provas)
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105 views • February 01, 2022
Imagens da vacina PFIZER, realizadas na Nova Zelândia, também mostram MICROCHIPS nos frascos.
Créditos a DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 243 | Feb 1, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA243-:4 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1282685065
Original article:
29 January, 2022 | Nanotech in the shots? on Masksaredangerous.com (blocked). It can be seen on 30 January, 2022 | Nanotech in the shots?
https://seemorerocks.is/nanotech-in-the-shots/
Mais:
184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik: https://www.brighteon.com/ca2b29d9-3964-4cca-951d-834e67910757
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 243 | Feb 1, 2022: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA243-:4 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1282685065
Original article:
29 January, 2022 | Nanotech in the shots? on Masksaredangerous.com (blocked). It can be seen on 30 January, 2022 | Nanotech in the shots?
https://seemorerocks.is/nanotech-in-the-shots/
Mais:
184) Identificação da microtecnologia em frascos Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, e Sputnik: https://www.brighteon.com/ca2b29d9-3964-4cca-951d-834e67910757
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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