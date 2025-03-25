IS IT TOO LATE?!!!! WAKE UP!!!!

Shalawam everyone...pray you all are well. Time is running out; we pray you all are setting your houses in order with the true Christ of the holy scriptures before it is too late. Pray for us as we continue to pray for all of you and the true body of Christ that belongs, the remnant. Blessings and shalawam.



SUBSCRIBE**SUBSCRIBE**SUBSCRIBE

Visit websites:



THE W.O.R.K. New Website



http://thework2.website2.me/



HERB FREEDOM website:



https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

I have recipe page uploaded.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of study of herbs click or copy and paste:



https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

Email address: [email protected]



If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means my saviour, Matthew 1:21) turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.



THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST



https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3





WE'VE BEEN LIED TO



https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.







****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****





FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.



Sounds, Poems, etc., done by T.T.H.C.



Video done by The W.OR.K.































