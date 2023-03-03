LISTEN TO THIS TESTIMONY OF FAITH****

During this time we must all be guided by the true Holy Spirit. Leaning on your own understanding and just going by 'common sense' is not going to guide anyone righteously in all situations. You must hear and know the voice of The Most High, Christ, and the holy spirit during this time. Understand his prophecies and holy scriptures by the true holy spirit from the Father Ahayah (I AM, Exodus 3:14-15) and his son Christ Yashaya. Proverbs 3:5-7. Blessings.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



