MUST HEAR***WE'VE BEEN LIED TO****

WE'VE ALL BEEN LIED TO IN THIS LIFE. They lied to us through education, history, governments, medical industry, etc. However Christ came to set us free from all the lies of satan operating behind the scenes. It is him that is the enemy of all mankind. We must also know that sometimes the truth does hurt but nonetheless it is the truth for us all to embrace and walk therein if we are truly followers and believers in Christ and the holy scriptures.





BREAKDOWN OF 'JEHOVAH, YAHWEH'

When you look up 'Jehovah' in modern Hebrew it pulls up that it is 'Jewish national name of God' but what God. Jehovah is the english translation pronunciation of 'Yahweh'. The four letters 'YHWH' known as the Tetragrammaton. H3068, yehôvâh, pronounced 'yeh-ho-vaw', means

From H1961; (the) self Existent or eternal; Jehovah, Jewish national name of God: - Jehovah, the Lord. Compare H3050, H3069.

Also when you look up 'Baali' this name is referenced to 'Baali' H1180, "ba‛ălı̂y, pronounced bah-al-ee', From H1167 with pronominal suffix; my master; Baali, a symbolical name of Jehovah: - Baali.





The Masoretic Jews were very crafty operating through the spirit of Satan deceitfully to inject their pagan name(s) of Satan in modern hebrew.

Here's a brief breakdown when you look up 'JAH' or 'YAH' first 3 letters of 'Jehovah (Yah hovah)' in hebrew it says, H3050, yâhh, pronounced 'yaw', meaning--Contracted for H3068, and meaning the same; Jah, the sacred name: - Jah, the Lord, most vehement. Cp. names in “-iah,” “-jah.” The sacred name meaning 'The Lord and contracted for H3068'. Is it The Most High or Christ? Now let's see, the 'hovah' in 'Jehovah' means, H1943, hôvâh, pronounced 'ho-vaw', means, Another form for H1942; ruin: - mischief. The meaning of 'hovah' in hebrew in 'Jehovah' means 'ruin or mischief'. Jehovah or Yahweh is a reference meaning to 'the god of ruin or mischief', the lord of ruin or mischief, and that god is Satan. Satan is the 'god' of ruin, mischief, wickedness, iniquity, etc., Everything that is evil. That is not and can not be the name of The Most High and Christ. Jehovah/YHWH is the name of the Masoretic Jewish people----satan. Neither is his name 'YAH' or 'JAH' it is only short for Yahweh and Jehovah same meaning. What 'Lord' or 'God' are you calling on?

