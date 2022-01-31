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Are You Magnetic? TW365 Ep. 16
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112 views • January 31, 2022
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Contact Rivkah at
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
Related Videos
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Morgellons, Hydrogel Nanotech, Carbon Nanotech: A Case Study in Identifying the Tech and Quantum Clearing – TW365 Ep. 9
https://www.brighteon.com/3d3cf866-09de-4659-9e96-d2ff33aa831a
Quantum Clearing & Immunity – TW365 Ep. 10
https://www.brighteon.com/8d231cc7-15cd-4684-9100-a4685fb5bd08
***
Links from video:
Dr. Pedro Chávez: 'It's the first time in my life that I, as a doctor, have seen electromagnetic frequencies inside the body of a vaccinated person'
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/magnetgate-dr-pedro-chavez.html
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez documents case of patient who took the flu shot and became magnetic
https://rumble.com/vhvpqd-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-who-took-the-flu-shot-and-became-magnetic.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez with patient who became magnetic after have taken one Pfizer shot
https://rumble.com/vhvpw5-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-with-patient-who-became-magnetic-after-have-take.html?mref=lveqv&;mrefc=2
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez documents case of patient who took Sinovac shots and became magnetic
https://rumble.com/vhvpzr-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-documents-case-of-patient-who-took-sinovac-shots.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
MagnetGate: Two cell phones get sticked to her arm
https://rumble.com/vhodb3-magnetgate-two-cell-phones-get-sticked-to-her-arm.html?mref=lveqv&;mrefc=2
****
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
Treasured Wellness 365 Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/treasured-wellness-365-6112ba125534cd2f97b49131
Bit Chute - Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV – Channel https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble – Channel https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Contact Rivkah at
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
Related Videos
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Morgellons, Hydrogel Nanotech, Carbon Nanotech: A Case Study in Identifying the Tech and Quantum Clearing – TW365 Ep. 9
https://www.brighteon.com/3d3cf866-09de-4659-9e96-d2ff33aa831a
Quantum Clearing & Immunity – TW365 Ep. 10
https://www.brighteon.com/8d231cc7-15cd-4684-9100-a4685fb5bd08
***
Links from video:
Dr. Pedro Chávez: 'It's the first time in my life that I, as a doctor, have seen electromagnetic frequencies inside the body of a vaccinated person'
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/magnetgate-dr-pedro-chavez.html
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez documents case of patient who took the flu shot and became magnetic
https://rumble.com/vhvpqd-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-who-took-the-flu-shot-and-became-magnetic.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez with patient who became magnetic after have taken one Pfizer shot
https://rumble.com/vhvpw5-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-with-patient-who-became-magnetic-after-have-take.html?mref=lveqv&;mrefc=2
MagnetGate: Dr. Pedro Chávez documents case of patient who took Sinovac shots and became magnetic
https://rumble.com/vhvpzr-magnetgate-dr.-pedro-chvez-documents-case-of-patient-who-took-sinovac-shots.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
MagnetGate: Two cell phones get sticked to her arm
https://rumble.com/vhodb3-magnetgate-two-cell-phones-get-sticked-to-her-arm.html?mref=lveqv&;mrefc=2
****
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
Treasured Wellness 365 Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/treasured-wellness-365-6112ba125534cd2f97b49131
Bit Chute - Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV – Channel https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble – Channel https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
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