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Thrivalism & The New Human
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41 views • May 09, 2022
With the Fall Of The Cabal and the advent of Nesara/Gesara, a new world awaits for us to create.
A shift in the consciousness of all mankind is dawning. A deeper meaning to life itself is awakening the Sacred and combined with a new monetary system all man can Thrive. I coined the word Thrivalism to describe it. I since then found that word was not only mine but others used it too.
I have had Shaman attributes all my life and this great shift has awakened in me the Warrior Spirit. The Light Warrior. With my Twisted sense of humor I call myself The Twisted Light Worker & I dedicate my life towards Thrivalism, and the path to the Sacred. Our time has come.
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞
🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞
🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker." Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
A shift in the consciousness of all mankind is dawning. A deeper meaning to life itself is awakening the Sacred and combined with a new monetary system all man can Thrive. I coined the word Thrivalism to describe it. I since then found that word was not only mine but others used it too.
I have had Shaman attributes all my life and this great shift has awakened in me the Warrior Spirit. The Light Warrior. With my Twisted sense of humor I call myself The Twisted Light Worker & I dedicate my life towards Thrivalism, and the path to the Sacred. Our time has come.
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞
🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞
🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker." Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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