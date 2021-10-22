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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 42: October 21, 2021
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792 views • October 22, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Four harmonic tremors (including this 6.0 Fiji Quake @ 497.2-K: 6.9 Vanuatu Quake @520.4-K last week, 7.3 Vanuatu Quake @ 535.8-K depth from previous week) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with three striking above the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). We see more signs of earthquake tremors being triggered by the 6.0 + 6.9 + 7.3 Vanuatu Quakes, but, again, not the expected amount, which are signs that the Superplume is filling the entire transition zone…
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Featured:
FLASH: CANARY ISLANDS GOVERNMENT WARNING CITIZENS TO PREPARE FOR 6.0+ EARTHQUAKE AND MASSIVE LANDSLIDES
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-canary-islands-government-warning-citizens-to-prepare-for-6-0-earthquake-and-massive-landslides
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Are Tennesseans Prepared? Beware of Major Food Shortfalls for Most of the U.S.
https://original.newsbreak.com/@john-m-dabbs-561119/2409317678450-are-tennesseans-prepared-beware-of-major-food-shortfalls-for-most-of-the-u-s
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Over 12,000 Air Force Personnel Poised Not to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Deadline
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/over-12000-air-force-personnel-poised-not-to-meet-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-deadline_4059907.html
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Neutralizing Bioweapon Threats
Written by Bill and Terral
Hi Bill:
Thank you for writing.
On Thu, Oct 21, 2021, at 12:57 PM Bill wrote:
Hi, I have a question about how well will Nano silver work against if I am forced to vaccinate? I haven't been on nano silver, though now I wished I did. But my employer and many others in the area are forcing you to get vaxxed or be fired. Seagate Technically is the company I work for going on 21 years. . .
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3 ...
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Four harmonic tremors (including this 6.0 Fiji Quake @ 497.2-K: 6.9 Vanuatu Quake @520.4-K last week, 7.3 Vanuatu Quake @ 535.8-K depth from previous week) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with three striking above the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). We see more signs of earthquake tremors being triggered by the 6.0 + 6.9 + 7.3 Vanuatu Quakes, but, again, not the expected amount, which are signs that the Superplume is filling the entire transition zone…
--
Featured:
FLASH: CANARY ISLANDS GOVERNMENT WARNING CITIZENS TO PREPARE FOR 6.0+ EARTHQUAKE AND MASSIVE LANDSLIDES
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-canary-islands-government-warning-citizens-to-prepare-for-6-0-earthquake-and-massive-landslides
--
Are Tennesseans Prepared? Beware of Major Food Shortfalls for Most of the U.S.
https://original.newsbreak.com/@john-m-dabbs-561119/2409317678450-are-tennesseans-prepared-beware-of-major-food-shortfalls-for-most-of-the-u-s
--
Over 12,000 Air Force Personnel Poised Not to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Deadline
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/over-12000-air-force-personnel-poised-not-to-meet-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-deadline_4059907.html
--
Neutralizing Bioweapon Threats
Written by Bill and Terral
Hi Bill:
Thank you for writing.
On Thu, Oct 21, 2021, at 12:57 PM Bill wrote:
Hi, I have a question about how well will Nano silver work against if I am forced to vaccinate? I haven't been on nano silver, though now I wished I did. But my employer and many others in the area are forcing you to get vaxxed or be fired. Seagate Technically is the company I work for going on 21 years. . .
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3 ...
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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