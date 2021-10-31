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Max Igans first video from Mexico
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291 views • October 31, 2021
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1. A COMING FALSE FLAG IN AUSTRALIA. Max Igan has done his first video from Mexico. NWO is taking over Australia and New Zealand. A warning to the rest of the World.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGngRKMPtfZA/
2. In this bombshell Saturday report, Alex Jones breaks down the Democrats’ latest racial false flag, where far-left political operatives staged a photo-op pretending to be white supremacists to smear Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of Virginia’s election.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-tucker-carlson-vindicated-after-democrats-caught-staging-false-flag-in-virginia/
3. David Bossie, president of Citizens United, gives The Real Story on exposing the Democrats’’ playbook and why they seem so happy when things are out of control.
https://www.brighteon.com/532ad8fa-dd56-4581-ae9d-d3d1d0a3ad86
4. Alex Jones breaks down the sinister plot by the globalists to lace the world’s food supply with magneto nanoparticles which will monitor and control our diet and vaccine status as part of the New World Order’s “Great Reset” agenda.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-plan-to-spray-magnetic-nanoparticles-on-global-food-supply-announced/
5. Dr. Larry Palevsky on sentencing your own children to DEATH at the hands of PHARMA THIS IS NOT A VACCINE !!! Stop being STUPID, do your OWN research and SAVE your children!
https://www.brighteon.com/40c5ac0a-61cb-47fb-a291-4da36a0d75a5
1. A COMING FALSE FLAG IN AUSTRALIA. Max Igan has done his first video from Mexico. NWO is taking over Australia and New Zealand. A warning to the rest of the World.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGngRKMPtfZA/
2. In this bombshell Saturday report, Alex Jones breaks down the Democrats’ latest racial false flag, where far-left political operatives staged a photo-op pretending to be white supremacists to smear Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of Virginia’s election.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-tucker-carlson-vindicated-after-democrats-caught-staging-false-flag-in-virginia/
3. David Bossie, president of Citizens United, gives The Real Story on exposing the Democrats’’ playbook and why they seem so happy when things are out of control.
https://www.brighteon.com/532ad8fa-dd56-4581-ae9d-d3d1d0a3ad86
4. Alex Jones breaks down the sinister plot by the globalists to lace the world’s food supply with magneto nanoparticles which will monitor and control our diet and vaccine status as part of the New World Order’s “Great Reset” agenda.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-plan-to-spray-magnetic-nanoparticles-on-global-food-supply-announced/
5. Dr. Larry Palevsky on sentencing your own children to DEATH at the hands of PHARMA THIS IS NOT A VACCINE !!! Stop being STUPID, do your OWN research and SAVE your children!
https://www.brighteon.com/40c5ac0a-61cb-47fb-a291-4da36a0d75a5
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