© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video got my rumble account deleted
Follow
2
Share
Report
445 views • October 30, 2021
The Real Story - OAN Democrat Playbook with David Bossie
— David Bossie, president of Citizens United, gives The Real Story on exposing the Democrats’’ playbook and why they seem so happy when things are out of control.
https://t.me/bannedvid
— David Bossie, president of Citizens United, gives The Real Story on exposing the Democrats’’ playbook and why they seem so happy when things are out of control.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.