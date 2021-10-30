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Dr. Larry Palevsky on sentencing your own children to DEATH at the hands of PHARMA
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121 views • October 30, 2021
Dr. Larry Palevsky on sentencing your own children to DEATH at the hands of PHARMA
THIS IS NOT A VACCINE !!! Stop being STUPID, do your OWN research and SAVE your children!
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1OR5GmnUr5r/
THIS IS NOT A VACCINE !!! Stop being STUPID, do your OWN research and SAVE your children!
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1OR5GmnUr5r/
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