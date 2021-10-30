© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do people have to die to combat climatechange ?
Follow
2
Share
Report
711 views • October 30, 2021
1. More than 11,000 Scientists Sign Petition Calling For Depopulation To Combat Climate Change. Bribed by NWO
https://www.brighteon.com/b4304a73-4e89-4515-8d43-5514050f4140
2. They Want To OWN YOU In Their FAKE DIGITAL WORLD with smart phones.
https://www.brighteon.com/3cd7cccd-18dd-4836-9202-f05ca87729b0
3. BREAKING: Australian Government SEIZES HOMES & EMPTIES BANK ACCOUNTS For Unpaid Covid Fines!
https://www.brighteon.com/029f06be-02e7-4c24-8566-c7d039e94c2c
4. Julian Assange's supporters, including rock legend Roger Waters, demand justice, following an extradition appeal hearing at the UK's High Court, which has yet to deliver its verdict.
https://www.brighteon.com/62a12d44-6d52-4a22-9d5f-299ff8f30a3a
5. Global Warming: Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow.
https://www.brighteon.com/ac8aa8db-0721-4826-b573-4380f4d25da7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If in Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.brighteon.com/b4304a73-4e89-4515-8d43-5514050f4140
2. They Want To OWN YOU In Their FAKE DIGITAL WORLD with smart phones.
https://www.brighteon.com/3cd7cccd-18dd-4836-9202-f05ca87729b0
3. BREAKING: Australian Government SEIZES HOMES & EMPTIES BANK ACCOUNTS For Unpaid Covid Fines!
https://www.brighteon.com/029f06be-02e7-4c24-8566-c7d039e94c2c
4. Julian Assange's supporters, including rock legend Roger Waters, demand justice, following an extradition appeal hearing at the UK's High Court, which has yet to deliver its verdict.
https://www.brighteon.com/62a12d44-6d52-4a22-9d5f-299ff8f30a3a
5. Global Warming: Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow.
https://www.brighteon.com/ac8aa8db-0721-4826-b573-4380f4d25da7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If in Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.