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Assange’s Extradition Appeal Hearing, with Roger Waters, Chris Hedges
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151 views • October 29, 2021
Assange’s Extradition Appeal Hearing, with Roger Waters, Chris Hedges
Julian Assange's supporters, including rock legend Roger Waters, demand justice, following an extradition appeal hearing at the UK's High Court, which has yet to deliver its verdict.
RT News - October 29 2021
full newscast,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/538786-rtnews-october-29-12msk/
Julian Assange's supporters, including rock legend Roger Waters, demand justice, following an extradition appeal hearing at the UK's High Court, which has yet to deliver its verdict.
RT News - October 29 2021
full newscast,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/538786-rtnews-october-29-12msk/
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