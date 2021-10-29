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BREAKING: Australian Government SEIZES HOMES & EMPTIES BANK ACCOUNTS For Unpaid Covid Fines!
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37360 views • October 29, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on this absolutely insane yet predictable story out of Australia as the Australian government begins collecting unpaid covid fines by seizing homes and raiding bank accounts. Many are seeing their licenses suspended over this tyrannical measure. All in the name of collecting 5.2 million Australian Dollars.
We have been warning about this imminent power grab for what seems like ever. Now, as the government collects on people who were caught walking outside without masks like free people, thousands face their homes and bank accounts getting seized.
In what world can people possibly justify such an incredible level of totalitarian action against free people? Well, in a world where most gave up their guns and sat on their hands as tyranny towered around them. While there were substantial and impressive protests recently, the past few weeks and largely the past month and a half have been far more quiet. The problem with the protests is that everyone goes home for a few weeks instead of adamantly standing up and being disruptive day in and day out.
As camps are built throughout Australia, people in Australia should really be asking how far removed from death camps they really are.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this insanity!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on this absolutely insane yet predictable story out of Australia as the Australian government begins collecting unpaid covid fines by seizing homes and raiding bank accounts. Many are seeing their licenses suspended over this tyrannical measure. All in the name of collecting 5.2 million Australian Dollars.
We have been warning about this imminent power grab for what seems like ever. Now, as the government collects on people who were caught walking outside without masks like free people, thousands face their homes and bank accounts getting seized.
In what world can people possibly justify such an incredible level of totalitarian action against free people? Well, in a world where most gave up their guns and sat on their hands as tyranny towered around them. While there were substantial and impressive protests recently, the past few weeks and largely the past month and a half have been far more quiet. The problem with the protests is that everyone goes home for a few weeks instead of adamantly standing up and being disruptive day in and day out.
As camps are built throughout Australia, people in Australia should really be asking how far removed from death camps they really are.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this insanity!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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