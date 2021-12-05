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Stolen History Part 3 - The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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164 views • December 05, 2021
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us. This part covers the World's Fairs and the period in which they took place.
Full transcript: https://stolenhistory.net/threads/stolen-history-part-3-the-mystery-of-the-worlds-fairs.5642/

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604 views Dec 3, 2021
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
2.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ucIMj47hUf4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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