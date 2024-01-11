HERB FREEDOM ANNOUNCEMENT

Shalawam (Peace) to all of you. Pray you all are well. I just posted page of recipes for 'Herb Freedom' do visit and I pray it inspires you. Stay encouraged during this time. Stay focused on the True Christ of the bible, fast, live holy, keep his commandments, everything that is written we can apply through the power of the true Holy Spirit. All things is possible with Christ. Blessings, we love all of our true brothers and sisters in Christ. Blessings.Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of study of herbs click or copy and paste:



https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc





If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means my saviour, Matthew 1:21) turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.





THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST



https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a





WE'VE BEEN LIED TO



https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****



FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





No copyright infringement intended.































